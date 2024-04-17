Mercury in AP Continues to Rise, Touches 43.5 Degrees Celsius in Kurnool

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh is on the boil again with mercury levels rising on Wednesday and touching 44 degrees Celsius in Nandyal district, followed by 43.5 in Kurnool and 43.44 degrees Celsius in Anantapur district.

Many temperature gauges across the state have crossed the 42 degrees Celsius mark.

Temperatures, which had come down a couple of days ago, have started rising again by an average four degrees above the normal at several points in the state, particularly in the Rayalaseema region.

Tarimela in Singanamala mandal in Anantapur district recorded 43.44 degrees Celsius. Tadipatri registered 43 degrees, official sources said.

Jangamaheswarapuram recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius and Kadapa 42.2 degrees.

Mercury levels had touched 45 degrees last week in Anantapur and Kurnool districts. However, they fell to 39 degrees three days ago.

Elsewhere in AP, Narasapur area recorded 34.9 degrees Celsius while Vizag recorded 35.2 degrees; these being the lowest temperatures recorded on Wednesday.

Scientists say the failure of the previous South West Monsoon has resulted in high mercury levels in the Rayalaseema region.



