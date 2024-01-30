Hyderabad: Unidentified assailants attacked some persons sleeping on footpaths in separate places in Secunderabad, killing one of them and injuring another in the early hours of Monday.

The accused said to be three persons first stabbed a man sleeping on the footpath near Monda Market. Police rushed the victim to Gandhi Hospital where the doctors after examination declared him dead.

The same person attacked a man who was walking on a street in Marredpally.

The victim who was stabbed suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital, police said.

The police shifted the victim’s body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary, a case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered.

Special teams have been formed to identify the assailants, police are going through the CCTV footage, at the crime scenes and surrounding lanes to identify the assailants.

However the reasons behind the murder and attack are yet to be known. There is no such reason, the victims were not familiar with each other; they were strangers, a police officer said.