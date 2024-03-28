Memorials Of CPM Leaders Defaced In Kannur

In a highly provocative action, unidentified miscreants defaced the memorial of CPM leaders in Payyambalam in Kannur district of Kerala on Thursday.

A kind of chemical solution was poured on the memorials of the CPM leaders including former chief minister E K Nayanar, former CPM state secretaries Chadayan Govindan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and O Bharathan. Coming as it is in the middle of crucial election campaigning, the incident has triggered widespread protest by the CPM.

A police team visited Payyambalam and began preliminary investigations into the incident. The police said there is still no clue as to who defaced the memorials. A high-level probe has been ordered into the incident.

The chemical liquid was poured only on the memorials of four CPM leaders. However, the memorials of Congress leaders and CMP leader M V Raghavan which are also located in the area, were spared. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's memorial was the most defaced among all.

CPM central committee member P K Sreemathy who visited the spot, termed the incident as a planned attempt to provoke the party workers amid elections. There is a clear move to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state and create disturbance.

The CPM will officially file a complaint against the incident, she said and appealed to the people of Kannur to remain vigilant against attempts to disturb the peaceful atmosphere.