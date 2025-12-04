 Top
MEITY, MEA Launch Paperless Passport Verification Via DigiLocker

4 Dec 2025 9:56 PM IST

The launch of this service marks a significant step in simplifying document management for Indian citizens and reducing dependence on physical records

The passport applicants have been submitting their applications without following guidelines, for that the applications have been kept pending by the issuing authorities.
Representational Image. (Source:DC)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday launched a paperless, contactless system for passport verification, integrating the Passport Verification Record (PVR) into the DigiLocker platform.

Under the new system, citizens can access their PVR securely within the “Issued Documents” section of their DigiLocker account. This feature allows for easy digital access, storage, sharing, and verification of passport verification records, eliminating the need for physical paperwork. The move is part of a broader push toward efficient, citizen-centric, paperless governance under the Digital India initiative. The integration aims to enhance the convenience and accessibility of official documents while ensuring they remain secure and digitally verifiable.

Government officials say the digitised PVR will benefit citizens in applications requiring proof of passport verification, such as job applications, visa procedures, travel and other compliance-related processes. The records on DigiLocker are tamper-proof and can be shared electronically with authorised institutions, making verification faster and more transparent.

Overall, the launch of this service marks a significant step in simplifying document management for Indian citizens and reducing dependence on physical records.

dc correspondent with agency inputs
