Mehbooba Seeks Dignified Return, Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits with Inclusive Roadmap

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday sought dignified return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, saying their reintegration must not be viewed merely as a symbolic return, but as an opportunity to build a shared, inclusive and forward-looking future for Jammu and Kashmir.The former chief minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here, her first one-on-one meeting with the LG in about five years, and submitted an "inclusive and phased roadmap" to facilitate "meaningful progress" on the front.

The PDP chief also submitted copies of the proposal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. In her proposal, the former J-K CM said every displaced Kashmiri Pandit family should be allotted half-a-kanal (one kanal= 505.87 sq mt) of state land in their district of origin, contingent upon their willingness to return.

The families whose original homes still exist, but are in dilapidated or semi-damaged condition, should be provided targeted financial grants or interest-free loans for structural repairs and modernisation, she added. She also demanded establishment of two reserved assembly constituencies for the community.

"This issue goes beyond politics and touches the very core of our collective conscience. It is a moral imperative and a societal responsibility to ensure that our Pandit brothers and sisters, who were tragically displaced from their homeland, are provided with the opportunity to return in a manner that is dignified, secure and sustainable," she said in the letter.

Mehbooba said every political party in the union territory, irrespective of ideology, has consistently supported the idea of their return. "The shared pain of their displacement and the yearning for reconciliation bind us all in the belief that Kashmir can once again be a place where communities coexist peacefully. To facilitate meaningful progress on this front, an inclusive and phased roadmap has been attached for your consideration," she said.

The PDP president said the proposal emphasises an all-stakeholders approach, ensuring that any policy or plan pitched is rooted in empathy, mutual trust and most importantly, the on ground realities. "I urge your office to initiate a dialogue driven process involving representatives from the community, civil society, local leaders and relevant administrative agencies. Only through inclusive deliberations can we chart a future where no community feels alienated in their own land," she added in the letter to the LG.

She described the mass displacement as one of the largest internal migrations in post-independence, which necessitates a comprehensive, justice-oriented and sustainable policy framework. "The return of Kashmiri Pandits is not merely a demographic or administrative concern but stands as a matter of historical justice, reconciliation and the restoration of Kashmir's pluralistic ethos," she said.

The PDP chief said the return of displaced individuals must be anchored in a sense of security for government employees who play a critical role in rebuilding community confidence. She called for amending and strengthening the provisions under the Prime Minister's Special Rehabilitation Package to include a clearly defined, enforceable mechanism for the secure transfer and redeployment of Pandit employees.

"Those posted in vulnerable or high-risk zones must be given the option to be transferred to safer, more stable areas without jeopardizing career progression or benefits," she said. The PDP chief said rehabilitation must go beyond physical return, and must actively rebuild the human and emotional bridges disrupted by decades of separation and mistrust.

She called for holding an annual "Return & Reconnect" summit, bringing together displaced Kashmiri Pandit families, local communities, government officials, civil society organisations and academic experts. "The summit would serve to share stories of displacement and survival, discuss challenges in return and integration, develop collaborative solutions and community-led action plans, and offer a platform for policy feedback and grievance redressal," she said.

She also demanded appointment of dedicated officers in every district of the valley to serve as single-window facilitators for displaced families. Calling for establishing a Reconciliation and Reintegration Commission, she said a robust institutional framework is essential to coordinate long-term reintegration efforts, ensure transparency, and uphold the rights and dignity of displaced persons.

"The reintegration of Kashmiri Pandits must not be viewed merely as a symbolic return to their ancestral homes, but rather as an opportunity to build a shared, inclusive and forward-looking future for J-K "It represents not only the restoration of a displaced community's rights and dignity, but also the revitalization of the region's pluralistic heritage, that once stood as a testament to coexistence, harmony and cultural richness," she added.

Mehbooba said the roadmap presents a series of balanced, actionable and empathetic policy recommendations that aim to facilitate this reintegration through a multi-dimensional approach, addressing the needs of returnees and the sensitivities of the existing population. Later, speaking to reporters here, she said no political process is complete without Kashmiri Pandits.

"This is not just the responsibility of the government, but of the people and political parties," she said. Mehbooba said she also discussed the Amarnath yatra with the LG. "Kashmiris are concerned after the Pahalgam attack. While you will put in place security for the yatra, the people of Kashmir also want to be a part of it so that they make it very safe. We also told him (Sinha) to let us know how we as a political party can contribute in the yatra," she said. "We also discussed with the LG the release of political prisoners who do not have very serious charges, on the occasion of Eid," she added.