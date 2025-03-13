 Top
Meghalaya Police Register Case Against Army Officer for Sexual Harassment

PTI
13 March 2025 10:57 AM IST

Senior Army officer accused of sexually harassing the wife of a junior colleague at Shillong’s Officers’ Mess

A Brigadier rank Army officer in Meghalaya faces sexual harassment charges after allegedly assaulting the wife of a Colonel, with police investigations underway.

Meghalaya Police have registered a case against a senior Army officer for allegedly sexually harassing the wife of his junior colleague here, officials said on Thursday.

East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem said investigation is on in this case in which a Brigadier rank officer was accused of sexually harassing the wife of a Colonel.
The SP said the incident took place on Sunday evening at the Officers' mess here.
An FIR was registered under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (insulting modesty of woman), 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS at the Madanrting police station in Shillong on March 10.
While no arrest was made in this case, a police officer was deputed to investigate the case, the SP said.


