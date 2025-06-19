Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Who is Sanjay Verma?

In new updates about the shocking Meghalaya murder case, a new mysterious figure has come to light. Police reported Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja’s wife and prime suspect to have been in extensive telephonic contact with a man named Sanjay Verma.

She had exchanged 119 calls with the man between March 1st and March 25th, raising immediate suspicions of Verma’s role in the murder.

While the length and amount of calls suggest a close relationship between the two, Sonam’s brother Govind, claimed to have never heard of Sanjay Verma.

Meghalaya Police launched a search operation in Indore for Verma whose phone remained switched off. The investigation then uncovered “Sanjay Verma” to be none other than Sonam’s lover Raj Kushwaha who reportedly used the name as an alias to avoid suspicion.

According to the police, Kushwaha and Sonam had planned the murder and hired three hitmen to kill Raja Raghuvanshi on May 23rd, before dumping his body in a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls.

Five members including Sonam and Kushwaha have been arrested in relation to the case. Currently, a Special Investigation Team is in Indore to make sure there wasn’t a financial motive beyond the apparent love triangle.

This article is authored by Rishima Mosali from Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts, Pune as part of internship program with Deccan Chronicle.