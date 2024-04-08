Megastar Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 5 Cr to Jana Sena

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi donated Rs 5 crore to Jana Sena party for electioneering on Monday. His younger brother Pawan Kalyan is the chief of Jana Sena party which is contesting Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Legislative assembly elections, alongside TDP and BJP.

During a visit to the shooting location of Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Vishwambhara in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu sought blessings from their elder brother.