Megastar Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 5 Cr to Jana Sena
Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi donated Rs 5 crore to Jana Sena party for electioneering on Monday. His younger brother Pawan Kalyan is the chief of Jana Sena party which is contesting Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Legislative assembly elections, alongside TDP and BJP.
During a visit to the shooting location of Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Vishwambhara in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu sought blessings from their elder brother.
In a post on X, Chiranjeevi expressed his admiration for Pawan Kalyan's commitment to societal welfare, noting his dedication to supporting agricultural labourers despite not holding political power. Chiranjeevi emphasized his belief in Pawan Kalyan's mission for societal betterment and his desire to contribute towards that noble cause.