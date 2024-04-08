Top
Home » Nation

Megastar Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 5 Cr to Jana Sena

Nation
DC Correspondent
8 April 2024 12:45 PM GMT
Megastar Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 5 Cr to Jana Sena
x
Megastar Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 5 Cr to Jana Sena. (Photo:X)

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi donated Rs 5 crore to Jana Sena party for electioneering on Monday. His younger brother Pawan Kalyan is the chief of Jana Sena party which is contesting Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Legislative assembly elections, alongside TDP and BJP.

During a visit to the shooting location of Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Vishwambhara in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu sought blessings from their elder brother.

In a post on X, Chiranjeevi expressed his admiration for Pawan Kalyan's commitment to societal welfare, noting his dedication to supporting agricultural labourers despite not holding political power. Chiranjeevi emphasized his belief in Pawan Kalyan's mission for societal betterment and his desire to contribute towards that noble cause.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan Chiranjeevi Naga Babu Andhra Pradesh elections 2024 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X