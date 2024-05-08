Mega Star Chiranjeevi Campaigns for Pawan Kalyan Through Twitter

Kakinada: Mega star Chiranjeevi has urged the people of Pithapuram to elect his brother and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan as their MLA to enable him “raise his voice in the assembly on various issues.”

He used the platform of twitter to send the message to the people of Pithapuram on Tuesday.

“Pawan Kalyan always stands first in serving the people selflessly and he has donated his hard-earned money to the cause of tenant farmers as well as soldiers,” Chiranjeevi said.

He said, “Pawan Kalyan entered the film field under pressure, but he entered the political field willingly to serve the people. PK always fights against injustice and misrule and he jumps into the fray to wipe off the tears of mothers.”

“My mother was pained by the insults heaped on Pawan Kalyan by his political opponents and I was also pained. But I told my mother that Pawan has entered the public field to serve all mothers like her.”

“Therefore, she should be brave and she should not mind the insults heaped on her son.”

“Pawan Kalyan is the youngest in our family, but he is the bravest and most sensitive, and he is always in the forefront in highlighting the issues of farmers and the people and finding solutions to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, actor K Nagababu, his wife Padma, his son Varun Tej, his nephews Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej and some of the actors are camping at Pithapuram to boost the electoral chances of Pawan Kalyan.