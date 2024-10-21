Meeting between CM and junior doctors begins to resolve RG Kar hospital impasse

Kolkata: The much-awaited meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and agitating junior doctors began at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Monday evening to resolve the ongoing impasse arising out of the rape-and-murder of a medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.

Seventeen doctors from various medical colleges in the state joined the meeting chaired by Banerjee.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Health Secretary NS Nigam, DGP Rajeev Kumar, MSVPs, and principals of the medical colleges in the city were also present at the meeting.