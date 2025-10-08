 Top
Meerut Teen Domestic Help Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by Employer's Son, Friends

PTI
8 Oct 2025 3:02 PM IST

Shocking Case of Exploitation Sparks Outrage and Police Action

Meerut Teen Domestic Help Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by Employers Son, Friends
A 16-year-old domestic worker in Meerut delivered a baby boy after being allegedly drugged and raped by her employer’s son and his friends, prompting arrests and an investigation.

Meerut: A 16-year-old domestic help gave birth to a boy after she was allegedly raped by her employer's son and his friends, police said on Wednesday. The girl's mother alleged that her daughter's female employer would give drug-laced tea to her, after which her son and his friends would rape her, police said.

The incident came to light when the girl gave birth to a boy. Police have booked three people, Magvendra Singh, Bittu, and Mukul Jain, under the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an officer said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said the three were booked at Nauchandi Police Station on Tuesday. The main accused, Bittu, has been arrested, Tada said. A team led by the circle officer, who is a woman, has been formed to investigate the matter and arrest the remaining two, the officer added. The girl has been under medical care, police said.
( Source : PTI )
