Meerpet SI Held for Accepting Bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Meerpet sub-inspector D. Saidulu for accepting a Rs.10,000 bribe. According to an ACB statement, Saidulu was caught red-handed by the officers while accepting the bribe from one M. Subhas of Gurramguda.

On receiving the bribe demand, to drop action against on a complaint lodged by others, Subhas contacted the ACB. The officials laid a trap and provided Subhas chemically marked currency notes to give Saidulu.

Swooping in when the bribe was paid, ACB officials recovered the amount from Saidulu’s possession. His fingers tested positive in the chemical. Saidulu was produced him the court for judicial remand.