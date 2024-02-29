Medtronic Expands Engineering and Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu on Thursday inaugurated the expanded Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC), a medical technology player, here on Thursday.

Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer Geoff Martha and US Consul General Jennifer Larson were present.

The expansion is part of the investment of about `3,000 crore that Medtronic will do over a five-year period. Currently, it has 900 people and plans to increase it to 1,500 in the future.



MEIC is also Medtronic’s largest R&D centre outside the US. MEIC will use its 2.5 lakh sq. ft facility to focus on collaborative innovation, training and education and immersive experience, among others.



“The presence of MEIC in Hyderabad is a testament to the city emerging as a hotspot for medtech innovation. The state government is committed to fostering innovation. It will work towards marking Hyderabad on a global map as an ideal destination for both medical devices manufacturing and research and development,” said Sridhar Babu. “Our R&D team in India plays a pivotal role in Medtronic’s global product development and MEIC’s expansion marks a significant milestone in strengthening our global R&D capabilities,” said Geoff Martha.



