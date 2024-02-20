Medipally Police Detains Long Drive Cars Director K. Hardeep Reddy

Hyderabad: Medipally police on Monday detained Long Drive Cars director K. Hardeep Reddy and seven associates for confining and assaulting 20 employees who wanted to resign, on February 13. Two customers were among the arrested. The gang had confiscated the cellphones of the victims, who included women.

The victims stated that the management had threatened to murder them if they reported the incident to the police. Despite this, they lodged a complaint the next day with the Medipally police.

The accused have been booked for illegal confinement, causing bleeding injuries, outraging modesty, violation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.