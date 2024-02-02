Medicover Hospital Launches Smartcare@Medicover Initiative

Medicover Hospitals, renowned for exceptional multispecialty care in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, is embracing Dozee's 'Made-in-India' technology to usher in a new era of patient safety. The Smartcare@Medicover initiative represents a significant step toward setting a new standard in healthcare. Leveraging advanced digital solutions, the hospital aims to provide quality healthcare by extending beyond traditional boundaries, ensuring continuous vitals monitoring, and enabling early intervention for patients outside conventional ICU settings.Dozee's cloud-based solution empowers healthcare providers with seamless central and remote patient monitoring, enhancing safety and clinical outcomes. Dozee's patented AI-based Ballistocardiography (BCG) technology remotely monitors vital parameters, facilitating early detection of clinical deterioration. Sattva's research indicates promising results: for every 100 Dozee connected beds, an estimated 144 lives are saved, an 80% reduction in nurse monitoring time, and a decrease of around 1.3 days in ICU Average Length of Stay (ALOS), significantly enhancing patient safety and operational efficiency.Dr. Anil Krishna, Chairman and Managing Director of Medicover Hospitals, stated, "As leaders in healthcare, our commitment extends beyond treatment; it encompasses the relentless pursuit of advancements that redefine patient care. The adoption of Dozee's remote patient monitoring technology is a testament to our dedication to shaping the future of healthcare."Dr. A Sharath Reddy, Executive Director, and Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Medicover Hospitals highlighted the impact of technology in cardiovascular care, stating, "In the field of cardiology, timely and accurate monitoring is crucial. The Dozee remote health monitoring system enables continuous tracking of vital parameters, offering a comprehensive view of the patient's health. This technology is a game-changer in ensuring optimal outcomes for cardiac patients and enhancing overall patient safety."Mr. Hari Krishna, Executive Director of Medicover Hospitals, emphasized the hospital's dedication to advancing healthcare solutions, saying, "Smartcare@Medicover is a manifestation of our commitment to stay ahead in healthcare innovation. It's not just about incorporating technology; it's about utilizing it strategically to provide our patients with an unmatched healthcare experience. Our goal is to set new benchmarks for patient satisfaction and safety in the country.”Dr. Sateesh Kumar Kailasam, Group Medical Director of Medicover Hospitals, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, "Innovation is at the heart of what we do at Medicover. Smartcare@Medicover is a holistic approach to healthcare, leveraging technology to empower our healthcare professionals with real-time insights. This initiative is about enhancing the quality of care and creating a seamless, patient-focused healthcare journey."Mr. Mudit Dandwate, CEO & Co-Founder of Dozee, added, "We're thrilled to lead the way in patient safety through our partnership with Medicover Hospital. The adoption of remote patient monitoring technology marks a big step forward, making patient safety a top priority. Our goal is to reshape healthcare by providing tools that raise care standards."