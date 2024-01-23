OMC Bids Tearful Adieu to Principal
A student, Harichandana, said, “I feel a little part of this college and a little part of our hearts is leaving too.”
Sai Dinesh Reddy of the 2018 batch said Dr Reddy had penned a chapter of excellence in the OMC history.
Turning poetical, Dr Murali Krishna of the 2017 batch described her contribution “as a rock can be shaped into God by a sculptor, ma’am, you have shaped us into worthy doctors”.
Asked for her reaction, Dr Reddy said she was surprised at the grand farewell. While she preferred modest a celebration, Dr Reddy said she felt blessed to be cherished by her students.
Sharing her personal reasons for early retirement, Dr Reddy spoke of limitations imposed by bureaucratic red-tapism in government service and vowed to continue her charitable endeavours.
Highlighting Dr Reddy’s contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, her husband and director of Apollo Cancer Hospital, underscored her resilience in navigating bureaucratic challenges. “Our alma mater, Osmania Medical College, stands as a testament to her enduring impact, echoing sentiments of gratitude and respect,” he said.