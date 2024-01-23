Hyderabad: Health professionals are trained to make the most difficult choices. They go about their work unaffected by emotions. An event at Osmania Medical College (OMC) on Monday showed that they are, nevertheless, emotional. OMC medicos were in tears as they bid their farewell to college principal Dr Shashikala Reddy. Dr Reddy, who has been in government service for 32 years, took voluntary retirement citing personal reasons. She taught microbiology, and served was principal for five-and-a-half years. She enjoyed a great rapport with the students who pulled out all stops to give her an emotional send-off, organizing a chariot adorned with flowers for the event.

Students poured their hearts out to express their gratitude, with a chorus of "Thank you, ma'am", and “Love you, ma’am” spreading in the air. The students recalled her integrity, and contribution to the development of the college which went beyond bureaucratic requirements.

A student, Harichandana, said, “I feel a little part of this college and a little part of our hearts is leaving too.”

Sai Dinesh Reddy of the 2018 batch said Dr Reddy had penned a chapter of excellence in the OMC history.

Turning poetical, Dr Murali Krishna of the 2017 batch described her contribution “as a rock can be shaped into God by a sculptor, ma’am, you have shaped us into worthy doctors”.

Asked for her reaction, Dr Reddy said she was surprised at the grand farewell. While she preferred modest a celebration, Dr Reddy said she felt blessed to be cherished by her students.

Sharing her personal reasons for early retirement, Dr Reddy spoke of limitations imposed by bureaucratic red-tapism in government service and vowed to continue her charitable endeavours.

Highlighting Dr Reddy’s contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, her husband and director of Apollo Cancer Hospital, underscored her resilience in navigating bureaucratic challenges. “Our alma mater, Osmania Medical College, stands as a testament to her enduring impact, echoing sentiments of gratitude and respect,” he said.