Medical Student Assaulted at Bhopal College, Video Goes Viral

DC Correspondent
2 July 2025 3:08 PM IST

Third-year student at People's Medical College thrashed by peers; police register FIR, probe underway.

A viral video shows a Bhopal medical student being beaten by fellow students over personal allegations, sparking investigation and counter-complaints.

Bhopal: A case has been registered here after a video showing some students of a private medical college here thrashing a junior student went viral on social media, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday evening, said Nishatpura police station in-charge Rupesh Dubey, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

The complainant, a third year student of People's Medical College, was allegedly beaten up by Paras Jain and two others after Jain accused the complainant of sending objectionable messages to his family, the official said.
While a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault, the accused also filed a counter-complaint of assault against the victim, he said. Police are investigating the matter, Dubey said.
( Source : PTI )
