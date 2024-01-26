Medical Shop Raided in Santoshnagar for Unlicensed Sale of Medicines

Hyderabad: The ST Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Friday raided a medical shop in Santoshnagar and found that it was selling medicines without a valid licence. The outlet was being run by one Mohammed Iltefath Ahmed.

According to a DCA statement, officers detected unauthorised stocking of huge quantities of medicines for sale. At least 111 varieties of medicines including habit-forming drugs, antibiotics, insulin injections, antiviral, anti-hypertensive, anti-ulcer drugs, painkillers, cough syrups, antacids were found stocked for sale.

Habit-forming drugs including alprazolam, clonazepam, chlordiazepoxide and tramadol were found at the unlicensed premises. DCA officials seized the stock of worth `3.2 lakh during the raid.





The TS DCA said that it issues drug licences to medical shops and pharmacies for stocking and selling of medicines as per the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stocking of drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act with imprisonment up to five years.

Wholesalers and dealers who supply medicines to illegal medical shops which operate without a licence could be prosecuted under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the statement said. Wholesalers and dealers should mandatorily ensure that the medical shop or pharmacy to which they supply medicines held a valid licence.

The TSDCA said members of the public could lodge complaint regarding irregularities on the TS toll-free number 1800-599-6969 from 10.30 am to 5 pm on working days.