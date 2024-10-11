Medical fraternity of India is concerned: IMA writes to Mamata on fast unto death by junior docs

Kolkata: Expressing concern over the deteriorating health conditions of the agitating junior doctors, who are on fast unto death, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sought her immediate intervention.



In the letter, IMA president RV Asokan said the West Bengal government was entirely capable of meeting all their demands. "It has been almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on fast-unto-death struggle. The IMA supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention. The government of West Bengal is entirely capable of meeting all the demands," he said in the letter dated October 10, which was made public on Friday.

"Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your goodself to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government. The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trust you would be able to save their lives. If the offices of the Indian Medical Association could be of any help we would gladly assist," he added.

Asokan later told PTI that he was on the way to Kolkata to meet the junior doctors who had been on fast since Saturday evening. "I am going to Kolkata and will be meeting the junior doctors who are fasting. I will also be going to the RG Kar hospital to see the young doctor who has been hospitalised. I will also talk to the other young doctors and then talk to the press," he said.

Asked whether he had received any reply to his letter, he said, "Waiting for that." The fast unto death by the junior doctors entered the sixth day, with the condition of one of them remaining "critical". Doctor Aniket Mahato was admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday night after his health condition deteriorated. A five-member medical board was constituted to oversee his treatment.

The protesting doctors have been demanding justice for the deceased woman medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam. Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

They are also demanding increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers. The junior doctors went on to cease work following the rape-murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.