Medha Patkar Barred From Rayagada Amid Anti-Bauxite Mining Protests

Bhubaneswar: Prominent social activist Medha Patkar was stopped from entering Odisha’s Rayagada district on Thursday morning, where protests against bauxite mining were planned for the day.

Patkar, a leading face of the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan,' arrived at Rayagada railway station early in the day, only to be served a prohibitory order restricting her entry into the district for two months, effective from June 4, 2025. The order, signed by Rayagada district collector Parul Patawari, also bars nearly two dozen other activists from entering the area.

Citing concerns over potential disturbances, the administration stated in the order, “There is a reasonable apprehension that their movement and presence in Rayagada district may lead to deterioration of law and order, disturb public peace, and hinder administrative affairs and the ongoing development process.”

Patkar and several other activists were scheduled to take part in a World Environment Day event organised by ‘Maa Mati Mali Surakshya Manch’ — a group at the forefront of the anti-bauxite mining protests in Rayagada and neighbouring Koraput district.

Speaking briefly to the media while being escorted out of the district in a vehicle headed for the border, Patkar said, “I am not a terrorist to be treated this way. I am a citizen of this country. We are not against development but advocate for progress that is sustainable and inclusive.”

Her associate, Narendra Mohanty, informed that Patkar was on a three-day visit to Odisha. Following her denial of entry to Rayagada, she will proceed to Berhampur in Ganjam district and is expected to attend a programme in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Rayagada and Koraput districts hold vast bauxite reserves, mainly in forest-clad hilltops. Local communities have voiced fears that unregulated mining by at least three aluminium producers operating in the region could cause irreparable harm to the environment and biodiversity.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Kashipur — the focal point of the ongoing agitation — with around 240 police personnel deployed in anticipation of unrest, officials confirmed.