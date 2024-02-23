Medaram Turns a Mega City, Entire Village Springs to Life

From bullock carts to helicopter services, two-wheelers to ultra-modern vehicles, laptops to digital screens and CCTV cameras to 3G and 4G mobile services are all available here along with the daily essentials as in supermarkets and mega malls.

Every inch of Medaram village, which is spread over a radius of seven km, has been occupied by the floating population. This includes the surroundings of Sammakka-Saralamma temple, the forest region in close proximity and all roads leading to the village. Huts have come up all over.

The Maha Lakshmi scheme has come as a festive jackpot for women, whose turnout has been more this time, thanks to the free travel provided by TSRTC. Many from adivasi communities arrived at Medaram a week ahead.

Meanwhile, the villagers are cashing in on this seasonal income source. The locals have set up temporary tents, which they will lease out to the visitors camping here for three to four days. In the bargain, the villagers earn up to Rs 5, 000.

Chemmala Raju from Kashibugga in Warangal told Deccan Chronicle that he and his family visit the jatara every time and book their ‘accommodation’ in the same place quite early.

The market bustles with frenzied activity as people go around shops, stalls and kiosks selling chicken, mutton, retail items, liquor, bangles, dolls and mobile recharging outlets.

The centre of attraction is the colourful turnout of Koya tribals. Apart from their unique attire, they are drawing crows as they ‘forecast’ people’s future, and also sell innumerable types of medicinal plants and rudraksha malas.

Sai Krishna, a butcher, said that he came with two other members as a team a week back. He is earning around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per day in his small hut.

Ram Prasad, who is running a mobile recharging centre, said that he collects Rs 30 for one hour of recharging, irrespective of the instrument and the connection.

On a regular basis, Mallavva rears buffaloes in the outskirts of the Pasra village. He said that he will visit the jatara on Sunday as the family stays very near Medaram.





