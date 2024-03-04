Top
Medaram Hundis Collect Rs.10.29 Crore in Four Days

DC Correspondent
3 March 2024 6:53 PM GMT
Medaram Hundis Collect Rs.10.29 Crore in Four Days
The counting of offerings in hundis began on Thursday, February 29, and has continued. A woman devotee put in the hundi a paper with a wish that her husband stop betting.(Image: DC)

Warangal: Officials of endowments department opened the 405 of the total 535 hundis kept at the Medaram Jatara, which yielded ₹10.29 crore in currency notes and coins.

The counting of offerings in hundis began on Thursday, February 29, and has continued. A woman devotee put in the hundi a paper with a wish that her husband stop betting.

Counting staff also found fake currency notes with the photo of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the hundi.

