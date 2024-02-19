DGP Visit to Samakka Jatara

Hyderabad: DGP Ravi Gupta, accompanied by Additional DGP (Intelligence) B. Shivadhar Reddy and superintendents of police Shabarish, Koti Reddy and Goush Alam visited Medaram, where the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara will be held from February 21 to 25 in Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district.

The officials prayed to the Goddesses and held oversaw preparations for Asia’s biggest tribal festival. DGP Gupta told officials that they should closely monitor the arrangements made for the nearly two crore devotees who will be attending the jatara.

The DGP stressed the importance of smooth traffic management and directed officials to deploy sufficient personnel to ensure that devotees won't face any inconvenience.