MEA to Introduce Overseas Mobility Bill to Replace Emigration Act

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday evening announced that it plans to introduce the Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025 in Parliament to replace the existing Emigration Act, 1983.

According to the MEA, the proposed legislation envisages comprehensive emigration management and establishes regulatory mechanisms to ensure safe and orderly overseas employment of Indian nationals.

“The Bill also provides a framework to create policies and schemes aimed at protecting and promoting the welfare of emigrants,” the ministry said in its statement.