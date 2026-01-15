MEA Making Contingency Plans To Evacuate Indians From Iran

New Delhi: India is making preparations to evacuate Indians from Iran in view of the precarious situation there as the US has not ruled out any military action against Tehran over its crackdown on nationwide protests.India on Wednesday asked all its nationals residing in Iran to leave by available means and avoid any travel to the country.

In view of the evolving situation in Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs is making preparations to facilitate the return of Indian nationals who wish to travel back to India, official sources said on Thursday.

It is learnt that the government is also exploring the option of bringing back the Indians using civil as well as military transport aircraft.

According to estimates, little over 10,000 Indians including students are currently living in Iran.

The Indian embassy in Tehran on Wednesday urged all Indian nationals including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists to leave Iran by available means of transport.

The mission also urged all Indian citizens and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) to exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations and stay in contact with the embassy.

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out any American military intervention in Iran.

"If they hang them, you're going to see some things...We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," the US president told CBS News on Wednesday.

In a message to the protesters, Trump said on Tuesday that "help is on the way".

The US president has already announced a 25 per cent tariff on countries having trade with Tehran.

The protests began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency rial plunged to record lows. The protests have since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving from an agitation against economic woes to a demand for political change.

The nationwide protests killed over 2,500 people in Iran so far, according to reports.