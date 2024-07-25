MEA Cautions Kerala, West Bengal on Interfering in Foreign Policy

New Delhi: The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday in clear message for the Kerala and West Bengal state governments said that they should not interfere with foreign policy matters that, according to the Indian Constitution, fell beyond their jurisdiction.



In response to media queries on reports that the CPM-ruled Kerala state government had recently appointed a secretary for external cooperation, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at his weekly briefing said, "The Constitution of India under the Seventh Schedule List 1 — Union list, Item 10, clearly specifies that foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country, are the sole prerogative of the Union Government. It is not a concurrent subject and definitely not a state subject. Our position is that State governments should not intrude into matters that are beyond their constitutional jurisdiction."

A similar message was also indicated by the MEA for the Trinamul Congress-ruled West Bengal state government, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered "shelter to helpless people" from violence-hit Bangladesh. Dhaka has protested against the comment.

The MEA spokesperson said, "I can confirm that we have received such a communication from the Bangladesh side. ... I would underline that under... Constitution, the conduct of foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country, are the sole prerogative of the Union government."