Mayor's Ex-PA Arrested in Brothel Raid

DC Correspondent
1 April 2024 7:35 PM GMT
Five people including Rajesh and a female brothel manager, were nabbed on that day, police sources disclosed. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Police arrested Thota Rajesh, a former personal assistant of Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi, during a raid on a brothel in Begumpet, it was learnt on Monday. The arrest took place on March 23.

Five people including Rajesh and a female brothel manager, were nabbed on that day, police sources disclosed.

Rajesh said he was involved in an adultery case. He said he had quit his job at the Mayor’s office 45 days ago.

He said he had gone to Begumpet to meet a man who owed him money. Once there, Rajesh claimed, he was taken away by two men in civil dress who told him that the friend was in a building.

The building turned out to be a brothel. He said that the police had checked his call data and online payment details on his phone. “After some days, someone is highlighting this matter,” Rajesh said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
