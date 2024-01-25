Mayor Sets Stone for Development Projects in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari laid foundation stones for several projects in Visakhapatnam, including the inauguration of a box culvert bridge at Akkayyapalem. Additionally, she laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads and canals at Isukthota Rama temple in the third zone 16th ward on Thursday.

The culvert bridge, funded by the GVMC at a cost of Rs.33.50 lakh, falls under the jurisdiction of the 5th zone 43rd ward in the north constituency. The road construction project, estimated at Rs.38.40 lakh, aligns with the YSR government's focus on infrastructure development.

Mayor Kumari during her speech highlighted GVMC's commitment to providing essential infrastructure for Visakhapatnam residents and pledged to transform the city under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership.

She emphasised ongoing welfare programmes, including road development, canal construction, street light maintenance, sanitation, water provision, and park creation and reiterated the government's dedication to extensive welfare schemes for the underprivileged.

Accompanied by North Constituency Coordinator KK Raju, Deputy Mayor Kattamuri Satish, and Ward Corporator Ushasree, as well as MP MVV Satyanarayana and Corporator Molli Lakshmi Apparao.