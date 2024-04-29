Mayawati's Big Amethi Gambit, Changed The Candidate In 24 Hours

Bahujan Samaj Party issued its tenth list of Lok Sabha candidates. In this list party has announced its candidates for Amethi, Pratapgarh and Jhansi Lok Sabha seats of UP.

Party has changed its candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 24 hours. In the ninth list of candidates announced on Sunday, party had declared Ravi Prakash Maurya as its candidate for Amethi Lok Sabha seat. However, he is now replaced by Nanhe Singh Chauhan as the party nominee from the seat.

Prathmesh Mishra will be party's nominee from Pratapgarh seat and Ravi Prakash Kushwaha will contest on party's ticket from Jhansi seat.

BSP had contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, but this time it has decided to fight the electoral battle on its own.