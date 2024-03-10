Mayawati has Cleared Alliance with BRS: BSP State Chief

Hyderabad: BSP state chief R.S. Praveen Kumar took to X to announce that his party’s alliance with the BRS had been given the nod by their national president Mayawati. He said that the seat sharing talks will be held soon.



Seeking to clear the air on the uncertainty over the alliance, after Mayawati had said on Friday that the BSP would go it alone across the country, Kumar said, “We will fight the elections together. As the BRS is not present in either the NDA or INDIA, the party high command has allowed us to align with the BRS. There will be clarity on the seats soon.”

Mayawati has Cleared Alliance with BRS: BSP State ChiefThe talks with the BRS will be held in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP and party emissary Ramji Gautam. He appealed to the cadre and people not to believe false reports, rumours and malicious propaganda about the alliance.