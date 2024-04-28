May, June pension payments in AP will be prompt: Top official

Vijayawada: AP government’s principal secretary (Panchayat Raj) Sasi Bhushan Kumar on Sunday assured that as per directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alternative arrangements are being made to distribute benefits of various schemes, including pensions, to the people of Andhra Pradesh.









He explained that the following mode of distributing the social security of pensions will be adopted for the month of May and June, when the Model Code of Conduct will be in force.Under the Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT), payment of pensions will be through Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) to pensioners whose Aadhaar has been mapped with their bank account, as confirmed by the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India).This mode will be adopted to distribute pensions to 48,92,503 out of 65,49,864 pensioners. Thus, 74.70 per cent of the pensioners will get their amounts through the DBT mode on May 1. Pensioners, whose mobile number is mentioned in their bank account, will receive the intimation of the pension’s credit into their account as SMS from the bank concerned.Rest of the pensioners will get their payments through the door-to-door disbursement process, whether those under the differently-abled category, those drawing pensions under the category of serious ailments, infirm, bedridden and confined to wheelchairs; and elderly widows of war veterans drawing sainik welfare pensions, among others.The principal secretary said 16,57,361 out of the 65,49,864 pensioners or 25.30 per cent will be paid their amounts in this mode. Such distribution of pensions will start on May 1 and continue up to May 5.Sasi Bhushan said necessary instructions have been issued to the district collectors and banks to make adequate arrangements, so that pensioners receive their pensions without any hardship or inconvenience, and in time.