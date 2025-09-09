 Top
Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Arrives in Mumbai

PTI
9 Sept 2025 5:09 PM IST

The leader will attend a business event in Mumbai before flying to Varanasi to strengthen bilateral ties

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday to begin his eight-day India visit focusing on defence, trade, and investment cooperation.

Mumbai: Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam reached Mumbai on Tuesday at the start of his eight-day visit to India.Ramgoolam landed at Mumbai airport in the morning by a commercial flight from Port Louis, an official said.

The Mauritius PM will leave for Varanasi by a special flight on Wednesday afternoon after attending a business event at a luxury hotel in Mumbai in the morning, he added.
Ramgoolam is on an eight-day visit to India to explore ways to further shore up bilateral ties in several key areas such as defence, trade and investment.
