Mauritius Coast Guard Ship Victory Embarks on New Mission after Successful Maiden Refit

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy's commitment to bolstering ties with friendly foreign navies reached a milestone on Monday as the Mauritius Coast Guard ship, MCGS Victory, completed its maiden refit at the naval dockyard here.

The three-and-a-half-months-long refurbishment was marked by a formal ceremony where Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, handed over the ship to Anil Kumar Dip CSK PMSM, Commissioner of Police, and the Mauritius Police Force.

MCGS Victory, a Sarojini Naidu-class fast patrol vessel, was constructed at Goa Shipyard Ltd and delivered to the Mauritius Coast Guard in 2016. The ship was designed for versatile operations including coastal patrol, anti-piracy, and search and rescue missions.

From October 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024, the Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam undertook comprehensive repairs on various ship-fit equipment, encompassing hull, engineering, electrical, and weapon systems.

Rigorous trials and testing followed, both in harbour and at sea, ensuring the ship's readiness to fulfill its operational duties effectively.

Moreover, Indian Naval training teams provided crucial maintenance and operational training to the crew, emphasizing the ship's preparedness 'To Float,' 'To Move,' and 'To Fight.'

This meticulous approach not only enabled MCGS Victory to participate in the multilateral naval exercise Milan 2024 in the Bay of Bengal but also strengthened the bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius.

The ceremony also symbolised the deepening bond between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius Police Force, fostering personal and professional interactions that enhance the interoperability of the two maritime forces.