Hyderabad: MA&UD principal secretary Dana Kishore instructed HMWS&SB staff to ensure that all the households that were ordering water tankers had rain water harvesting pits in their premises.

The HMWS&SB has trained plumbers and masons for three days to build rainwater harvesting pits. Those who want to undergo the training on April 24 and 25 can call Phone 8639619366 or mail to eptrienviro@gmail.com.

Speaking about water conservation, a GHMC official said that on the training programme held on Monday in their head office, the main focus was rainwater collection.

The corporation also organised the training programme, in coordination with various departments including forest department, irrigation, MA&UD etc. Members of Environment Protection Training & Research (EPTRI) also participated in it.

In addition to creating awareness on water harvesting, usage, treatment and reuse of used water, prevention of pollution, recharge pits, water infiltration system, water treatment systems etc were the topics covered during the training session.