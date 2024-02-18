Anantapur: The Siddam of Rayalaseema region held by the YSRC at Rapthadu turned out to be a huge success for the ruling party in terms of the huge crowds it drew from as many as 52 assembly segments.

The YSRC high command conceived the programme in a way as to send a strong signal to the opposition parties about the strength of the party at the grassroots level. The meeting was attended by several lakhs of YSRC activists from across Rayalaseema.The venue was spread over a 280-acre expanse and the entire ground was filled with crowds of YSRC activists and supporters.In an unprecedented manner, about 19 parking places had been set up in surrounding areas so as to avoid disruptions to normal traffic. Additional police teams led by DIG Ammi Reddy and SP Anburajan led the traffic regulation efforts on NH 44 and on the Chennai – Anantapur Highway.Only the heavy vehicles were diverted from the route while all other regular vehicles and buses were allowed normal passage. Additional forces were posted at all important locations to clear traffic, in addition to their strong presence at the public meeting venue.The Siddam rated top on social media with a huge number of views across the Telugu states and from other parts of the country and beyond.The crowd flow was incessant even during the scorching Sun and as mercury levels touched at 37 degrees at the venue of Siddam as also in the dry lands adjacent to NH 44 near Rapthadu, about 7km away from Anantapur city.Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the Puttaparthi airport in a special aircraft at the scheduled hour. From there, he reached the meeting venue by helicopter accompanied by YSRC’s Rayalaseema regional coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. It was he who led the entire planning for the event from its very start.The chief minister, while expressing his pleasure at the turnout of such a huge crowd, called upon the party cadre to go the whole hog and work as a full-fledged army to ensure a clean sweep for the YSRC in the forthcoming elections.He called upon the cadre not to forget that the party’s target is to grab all the 175 assembly seats and the 25 Lok Sabha seats. “All of you must work hard in the next two months to thwart the evil designs of the TDP and its friendly media,” he said.The CM observed that the TD was in a state of fear and falling at the foot of other parties for a poll alliance while the YSRC “does not need any alliance, as the people, the elderly, will be our star campaigners to create awareness among all sections of the voters.”He added, “After fulfilling 99 per cent of the election promises, there is no question of our seats tally falling below the target. The coming elections are very important for the people of AP. On behalf of the poor, the YSRC is waging a war with feudalistic forces led by Chandrababu Naidu, his foster son and their friendly media,” he said.The chief minister prophesied that the TDP would disappear from the political landscape after the coming elections."This is a war between residents and non- residents of AP, between natives and those who are staying outside to indulge in dirty politics," Jagan Reddy said.Anantapur urban MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy observed that the massive turnout at the Rayalseema Siddam shocked the TD and Jana Sena and created history.