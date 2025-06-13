Massive Security Drill Conducted In Puri Ahead Of Ratha Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: With lakhs of devotees set to converge on Puri for the annual Ratha Yatra to be held on June 27, security arrangements in the pilgrim city have been intensified amid a nationwide high alert following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

Intelligence inputs have indicated that Puri and the Jagannath Temple could be potential targets for terror outfits, prompting authorities to ramp up counter-terrorism measures across the city.

As part of these preparations, a large-scale anti-terror mock drill was conducted at Puri Railway Station on Friday. The coordinated exercise involved multiple agencies, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Odisha Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and the Fire Services Department.

The drill simulated a bomb explosion and a hijacking attempt inside a train coach. Security personnel swiftly neutralised the “threat” and safely evacuated passengers, demonstrating operational readiness to handle real-life emergencies. Officials said the exercise was aimed at assessing the preparedness, coordination, and response time of various security forces in the event of a terror strike.

Authorities underlined that religious destinations like Puri are particularly vulnerable during large public gatherings, making such proactive drills crucial for ensuring public safety. Special surveillance teams, bomb detection squads, and quick response units have already been deployed at strategic locations across the temple town.

Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinit Agrawal and senior officials are personally supervising security arrangements. The SP confirmed that multi-layered security protocols are being enforced, including drone surveillance, intensified patrolling, and strict baggage checks at key points.

As the revered Ratha Yatra draws closer, Odisha Police has appealed to the public to stay vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity. With the state’s most iconic festival approaching, the administration is leaving nothing to chance to guarantee the safety of devotees and residents.