Massive Response to Revanth Roadshow in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a spectacular roadshow in Secunderabad on Wednesday in support of the Congress Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate Danam Nagender.

Supporters in large numbers, especially women and youth, showed their support for Congress, giving jitters to BJP, which is holding the seat for the past ten years.

The overwhelming response to Revanth's rally has bolstered the confidence of Congress, which is confident of regaining the seat that it had lost to BJP in 2014 and 2019. M. Anjan Kumar Yadav of Congress won the seat successively in 2004 and 2009. On the other hand, Kishan Reddy is facing rough weather in the constituency due to internal bickering in the party and anti-incumbency due to his failure to secure any major funds or development projects to Secunderabad despite being a union minister for five years.

Revanth Reddy came down heavily against Kishan Reddy stating that he had done nothing for Secunderabad in the last five years.

"Hyderabad faced heavy floods in 2021. Lakhs of people in Hyderabad and Secunderabad were affected due to flooding. Where was Kishan Reddy then? He did not bring any flood relief from the Centre despite being a union minister," Revanth said.

People from all walks of life joined the roadshow and cheered for Revanth and Nagender as they waved and greeted them across the streets from the famed Ujjaini Mahankali temple to Patny centre.

After performing a special puja in Mahankali temple, they participated in the nomination rally. Khairatabad DCC (Hyderabad Central) president C. Rohin Reddy, mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, senior leaders Mohd Azharuddin, Feroz Khan and others took part in the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth urged voters of Secunderabad to elect Nagender with a majority of over one lakh. He said that the Congress-led INDIA government would come to power at the Centre and if Nagender is elected, he will become a minister in the new cabinet and ensure all-round development of the constituency.

Revanth said Secunderabad holds sentimental value as any party which wins this seat comes to power at the Centre.

"In 2004 and 2009, Anjan Yadav won from here and the UPA came to power at the Centre on both occasions. This time around, our Nagender will win and the Congress-led INDIA government will come to power," he said.

The Chief Minister lashed out at the BJP and BRS for failing to develop Hyderabad and Secunderabad despite being in power for the last ten years. He alleged that BRS had colluded with BJP to defeat Congress in Secunderabad and appealed to voters not to back BRS as it would only help BJP to gain from the split votes.

Revanth alleged that BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao has struck a deal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the victory of BJP here adding that Secunderabad was one of the five Lok Sabha seats in which BRS is working for BJP wins as part of a deal to secure bail for his daughter Kavitha. He said Rao has decided to make BRS candidate Padma Rao Goud, a scapegoat.

“Padma Rao is a good person but Rao is planning his defeat. That's why he and K.T. Rama Rao stayed away during when Padma Rao filed his nomination papers," Revanth Reddy said.