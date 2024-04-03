Massive Fire Breaks Out Followed By Blasts At Sanga Reddy Factory, 4 Deaths Confirmed

In a tragic accident in late evening a factory in Chandur village in Telangana's Sanga Reddy district caught fire after explosions in the chemical plant. Resulting massive fire at SB Organics factory claimed at least 4 lives so far as per the reports.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviewed the accident and directed the fire department officials to speed up the rescue efforts and to control the fire as per the CMO statement. He also directed the district administration to provide all possible help and medical care to the victims.

According to police, fire broke out as result of explosion in the chemical plant of the factory, impact of which threw the people present in its vicinity. Death of four victims have been confirmed and at least 10-15 people have sustained burns and other resulting injuries. Victims are under the medical care at the hospital and rescue efforts are underway.