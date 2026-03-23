Massive Anti-Maoist Operation Intensifies In Odisha’s Kandhamal Forests; 11 Ultras Still At Large

BHUBANESWAR: A large-scale anti-Maoist operation is currently underway in the forested border areas of Kandhamal district, with security forces intensifying combing operations to track down 11 Maoists who are still believed to be hiding in the region.

The operation, which gathered momentum on Monday following the appearance of Maoist posters, is being carried out across dense forest stretches along the inter-district borders of Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi. Officials said the move is part of a sustained crackdown aimed at dismantling the remaining insurgent network in the area.

Joint teams comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Voluntary Force (DVF), and Border Security Force (BSF) are conducting coordinated search operations in challenging terrain to locate the absconding Maoists.

Among those still on the run is Shukru, a hardcore Maoist leader associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Special Zonal Committee. Other key operatives include Divisional Committee member Sheela and Area Committee members Rajita, Manku, Santosh, Sandhya, and Sushma, along with four additional cadres.

The intensified operation comes in the wake of a series of surrenders that signal mounting pressure on the Maoist ranks. Recently, 10 Maoists surrendered in Kandhamal district, while another 10 laid down arms in neighbouring Kalahandi, indicating a weakening insurgent presence.

To further tighten the net, the state government has announced cash rewards for credible information leading to the capture of the absconding Maoists. Odisha Police have also released posters bearing their details and circulated them widely across forested zones and nearby villages. Authorities have assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

With the March 31, 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxal and Maoist influence drawing closer, officials say the number of insurgents in Odisha—particularly in Kandhamal—is steadily declining.

Security agencies believe that if the remaining Maoists, including Shukru, fail to surrender, they may face direct encounters with forces as operations continue to intensify in the region.