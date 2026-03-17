Mass Protests in Ladakh Demand Statehood and Sixth Schedule Status

Srinagar: Thousands of residents across Ladakh poured into the streets of Kargil and Leh on Monday, staging simultaneous and peaceful demonstrations to demand full statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The coordinated protests, called jointly by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Apex Body Leh (ABL), marked one of the region’s most unified public mobilisations in recent years.

In Kargil, the turnout was striking, especially as many participants were observing fasts during the holy month of Ramadan. The march began at Lal Chowk, wound its way through the main market, and concluded at the Kargil bus stand, where a large public gathering took place. Protesters carried banners calling for “Full statehood for Ladakh,” “Sixth Schedule now,” and “Protect our culture and identity,” underscoring the depth of public sentiment behind the movement. People of all ages—youth, elders, women, and children—joined in, voicing their determination to secure constitutional safeguards and greater political autonomy.

A parallel demonstration unfolded in Leh, where thousands assembled at the district headquarters in response to the LAB’s call. Residents from across the region converged on the town, echoing the same demands and reinforcing the message that Ladakh’s aspirations are shared across its districts. Speakers at both venues emphasised that the synchronised protests reflected a unified regional voice and growing frustration over delays in addressing Ladakh’s long-standing political concerns.

Addressing the Kargil rally, KDA co-chairman Haji Asghar Ali Karbalai declared that the people of Ladakh remained steadfast in their struggle. He accused the government of attempting to sow divisions but said the day’s historic mobilisation proved that Ladakhis would not succumb to pressure or intimidation. Karbalai also thanked residents of Zanskar for observing a shutdown in solidarity and expressed concern over alleged threats issued to participants in the Leh protest, urging authorities to refrain from intimidating peaceful demonstrators.

Member of Parliament Haji Mohammad Hanifa Jan echoed these sentiments, urging the government to engage seriously with Ladakh’s representatives. He stressed that the people were prepared to make sacrifices to secure their legitimate rights and criticised unnamed individuals for acting contrary to Ladakh’s interests. Representatives from various religious, social, and student organisations—including the Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, the Merchant Association, Anjuman Sahib-e-Zaman, and Anjuman Sufia Noorbakhshia—also addressed the gathering, reiterating that the movement would continue until statehood and Sixth Schedule protections were granted.

Authorities maintained a substantial security presence throughout the demonstrations. Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and Ladakh Police officers, were deployed in Kargil to ensure order. Despite the massive turnout, both protests concluded peacefully without any incidents.

The demonstrations came just days after Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the Centre’s decision to revoke the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. Saxena described the move as a positive step toward restoring trust and stability but reiterated that agitation and violence had no place in Ladakh. He emphasised that the region’s concerns must be addressed through dialogue with community leaders and citizens, highlighting Ladakh’s long-standing reputation for patriotism, social harmony, and peaceful conduct.

Saxena reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to engaging with all stakeholders and expressed confidence that, with continued cooperation from the public, Ladakh would move toward sustained peace and accelerated development.