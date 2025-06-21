Maruti Swift Marks 20th Anniversary With Four Generations Of Development

PUNE: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its popular model the Swift in India, sold over 3 million units in the fiercely competitive world’s third largest car market to date

Introduced in 2005, the Swift, the iconic hatchback, is now in its fourth generation.

“The Swift revolutionised the Indian automotive landscape by introducing a dynamic, new-age package which combined sporty performance, youthful design and segment-first features,” the automaker said.

The hot selling model makes up more than 10 per cent of Maruti Suzuki’s overall sales and has a 31 per cent market share in its segment.

Maruti Suzuki rolled out the second-generation Swift in 2011, carrying forward the legacy of the original sporty, lightweight hatchback.

The third-generation Swift arrived in 2018.

In 2024, Maruti introduced the 4th-generation Swift with an all-new Z-Series engine. The 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol unit produces 80 BHP and 112 Nm. It comes paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

The latest iteration of the Swift is equipped with Maruti’s Arena Safety Shield, which includes features such as 6 airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Sensors, 3-point seat belts and seat belt reminder.

The model also comes with a standard warranty of three years or 100,000 kilometres.

“The Swift is an icon in its own right, setting new benchmarks over the years with every new model, improving on the inherent ‘fun-to-drive’ DNA,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India.

He claimed that the special nature of the Swift had ensured that nearly one out of every four Swift owners come back to buy another Swift.