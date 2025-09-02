Jarange Claims Win as HC Allows Stir Till Sept 3

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange on Tuesday declared “We have won” as jubilant protesters celebrated at Azad Maidan following his announcement of victory after a five-day fast. In the presence of state ministers, Jarange said he would leave Mumbai by 9 pm if the Maharashtra government issues government resolutions (GRs) on the quota demands.

Jarange also gave the state a two-month deadline to issue a GR clarifying that Marathas and Kunbis are the same community, a key demand of the agitation. “We trust the government, but if the promises are not honoured within two months, we will return,” he told supporters.

The celebrations came against the backdrop of the Bombay High Court allowing Jarange to continue his fast at Azad Maidan till Wednesday morning after initially directing him and his supporters to vacate the venue by 3 pm.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe said it was “very, very, very unhappy” with the state government’s handling of the matter and warned that if normalcy was not restored, the court would be constrained to pass strict orders to uphold the rule of law.

The court questioned the legality of Jarange’s occupation of Azad Maidan, noting that permission was granted only for 5,000 persons but more than 50,000 had gathered in Mumbai. “Breach of court orders shall not be tolerated,” the judges observed.

Senior advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Jarange, assured the bench that protesters had been asked to leave the city and an amicable solution with the government was expected by Wednesday morning.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He reiterated that he would not relent until the government took firm steps.