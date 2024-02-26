Maratha Quota Activist Ends Hunger Strike After 17 Days

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Monday withdrew his 17-day-old hunger strike. The activist said though the Maharashtra government has not fulfilled his demand of Kunbi caste certificates, he decided to end his fast because of confusion prevailing in Maharashtra over his health as well as curfew imposed allegedly to stop his supporters from reaching Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna. He said he will take medical treatment and after that go on a state-wide tour.

The state government imposed curfew and suspended internet service in Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Beed districts to maintain law and order after Jarage-Patil supporters set afire a state transport bus in Jalna.

Jarange-Patil had alleged on Sunday that Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was trying to kill him. He had announced that he is going to protest at Mr. Fadnavis’s official bungalow in Mumbai and was on his way when the state transport bus was set ablaze at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Tirthpuri city, Ambad taluka, Jalna, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the district administration issued an order to impose a curfew and suspend the internet services.

The activist returned to Antarwali Sarati village after the curfew was imposed and appealed to his supporters to return to their homes. Later in the afternoon, he called off his hunger strike. “Although I am suspending my agitation, there will be three to four youths who will sit here and fast every day for our demands. I will also visit some villages and explain my stand to them,” he said.

The Maharashtra legislature passed the Maratha Reservation Bill on February 20, which will give 10 per cent separate reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education. However, Jarange has rejected it and demanded reservation for the Maratha community in the OBC category by giving Kunbi caste certificates to the eligible Marathas.

Meanwhile, the police have booked Jarange and his supporters for staging demonstrations without permission and blocking roads in Beed district on Saturday. Reacting to the police cases filed against him, Jarange said, “If they want to prosecute me, I have no issues. But they will invite trouble if they do so. People will get angry, and the CM and the home minister will face consequences. It is their call now.”



