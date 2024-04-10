Maoists, Police Engage In Gunfight In Odisha’s Gandhamardan Hill, Huge Cache Of Arms Seized

An exchange of fire between security personnel and the Maoists inside the dense forest area of Gandhamardan hill in Bargarh district was reported on Tuesday.



However, no injury report was received from the encounter post. The exchange of fire continued till the afternoon.

Reports said, after getting intelligence inputs about the presence of some ultras in the forest, a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and Bargarh district police reached the area for a search operation.

On seeing the security personnel, the Maoists opened fire and the security personnel also retaliated with heavy gunfire.

As per the latest reports, a Maoist camp in the jungle was busted. Some of the Maoists retreated from the area during the combing operation. Some Maoist materials, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the spot.

As per sources, the Maoists have become active in the area as the state administration focused on preparation of 2024 general elections. Sources said the red radicals might attempt to disrupt the poll process in Bargarh district.

Senior police officials visited the spot and took stock of the situation.