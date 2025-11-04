Maoists’ Major Arms Manufacturing Facility Busted in Sukma Jungle

Raipur: Security forces on Tuesday busted a major arms manufacturing facility in Chintalnar forest in Sukma district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The Chintalnar forest incidentally was witness to the deadliest ever ambush by the Maoists on the security personnel on April 6, 2010, in which 76 CRPF jawans were massacred.

According to the Sukma district superintendent of police Kiran Chavan, the makeshift weapon making factory was detected in Gomguda forest under Chintalnar by a search party of district reserve guard (DRG) and destroyed.

The search party recovered 17 weapons, including a barrel grenade rocket launcher, six numbers of barrel grenade launchers, six numbers of 12 bore rifles, three single-shot rifles, and one country-made pistol at the facility.

The seizure included two numbers of 12-bore rifle barrels, two numbers of single-shot rifle barrels, one large hand-drill machine, 17 bench vises, three BGL barrels, two BGL body covers, electric wires, iron pipes and other product materials.

According to Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj, as many as 563 weapons including light machine guns (LMGs), AK 47s, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) and INSAS rifles were seized from the Maoists in Bastar in the last ten months.

This clearly indicates that Maoists’ weapon strength has depleted considerably, seriously affecting their fighting capability, he said and added that the Naxals have no other option but to surrender or face anti-Naxal operations.