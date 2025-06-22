Maoists Kill Two Alleged Informers in Chhattisgarh Villages

Bijapur: Maoists killed two individuals in Yampuram and Sundram Boru villages under Pamedu police station in Bijapur district, near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, accusing them of being police informers on Saturday night. One victim was a former Maoist, and the attack in Keekaranya’s remote villages has heightened local panic.

Bijapur SP Dr. Jitendra Kumar Yadav confirmed the incident, noting that security forces will investigate. This comes days after the brutal murder of Jingu Modiyam Sonu and Anil Madhvini in Pedakorma village, also labeled as informers. The recent surge in Maoist killings has left border communities in fear, with police intensifying their investigation.



