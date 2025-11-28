Maoist Body Declares Mass Surrender Plan on Jan 1, Naxal Carrying Rs 25 Lakh Bounty Among 10 Ultras Lay Down Arms in Bastar

Raipur: In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh- Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone of outlawed CPI (Maoist) has declared that Naxals operating in its jurisdiction will lay down arms and surrender on January one, 2026.

A statement issued under the signature of one Anant who claimed him as MMC zone representative, said that the Naxals operating in the zone have decided to go for mass surrender, instead of individually, on the New Year’s Day, to return to the mainstream.

The Naxal leader said that the Maoists will surrender along with their weapons.

He said that the Maoist outfit has weakened after the surrender of the top leaders like Mallojule and Ashanna and others and hence, they decided to surrender to get rehabilitated by the government.

The MMC zone representative said that the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh should order their police forces to exercise restraint to facilitate the process of surrender by them.

Incidentally, Anant a few days ago had asked the security forces to declare a ceasefire till February 15, 2026 to facilitate surrender of the Naxals operating under the MMC zone.

A senior police officer had however then rejected the proposal, saying that no condition should be put for surrender and there is no need for the ultras to fix a deadline to surrender.

“Why the Naxals need time to surrender? They should surrender immediately”, the police officer said, unwilling to be quoted.

In another development, ten Maoists including a senior cadre carrying Rs 25 lakh bounty on Friday surrendered before police in Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, in Chhattisgarh.

Prominent among the surrendered Maoists were Chaitu alias Shyam Dada, senior member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh, Saroj alias Malku Sodhi, divisional committee member carrying a bounty of Rs eight lakh, and three area committee members carrying a bounty of Rs five lakh each.