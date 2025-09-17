Maoist Weapon Dump Recovered From Tree Groove In Bastar Forest

RAIPUR: Amid a series of recoveries of Maoist arms dumps in the forests of Bastar in Chhattisgarh by the security forces, Naxals have now chosen unusual sites, the grooves in the trees, to hide their weapons.

Recovery of a Maoist arms dump in a groove in a tree in the forest of Kanchal under the Pamed police station in Bijapur district in south Bastar by the security forces on Tuesday has brought to light a new unconventional site of Naxal weapons dump.

“This is the first time in the recent past, a Maoist arms dump has been recovered in a groove in a tree in the forest”, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj told this newspaper.

The seized arms included muzzle loading guns, Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), BGL shells, batteries, electric detonators, firecrackers and directional mines, police said.

According to Mr. Sunderraj, Maoists usually hide their arms and ammunition and other materials in the rock cavity, hill caves, and pits dug in the forests to use them during attack on the security forces.

“The Naxal arms dump sites are known only to the secretaries of the divisional committees (DVCs) of Maoists and the leaders above the rank of DVC chief. The ultras carry the weapons to the attack sites through their cadres”, he added.

According to the police officer, the tell-tale signs of Maoist arms dump sites in particular areas lead the security forces to recover them.

This apart, the surrendered Naxals also often give tips to the cops on the arms dumps of the reds.

During the 21-day anti-Naxal operation, the longest ever counterinsurgency measure, in Karregutta Hills along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in April-May this year, Maoists arms dumps and weapon manufacturing units were recovered by the security forces in 214 caves in the forested upland.