Maoist Violence in Final Phase, State Naxal-Free by March 31: Chhattisgarh CM

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday reiterated his commitment to make the state Naxal-free by March end, the deadline set by the Centre for the purpose.

Taking the Republic Day salute at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Mr. Sai said that Maoist violence in Bastar is now in its final phase and the target of making the state Naxal-free by March 31, 2026 is set to be achieved.

“Maoist violence has remained a serious challenge to democracy, but Chhattisgarh has adopted a decisive strategy. Due to the courage of the security personnel and sustained operations, Maoist violence now is in its final phase and the target of making the state Naxal-free by March 31, 2026 is set to be achieved”, he declared.

He also spoke about the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxals and development initiatives in affected areas through measures such as Bastar Café (opened by former Maoists and victims of Naxal violence with aid from the government as part of their rehabilitation).

He also highlighted the achievements of his government to ensure development of all sections of people in the society including the farmers, women and other weaker sections of the society, by undertaking various welfare programmes for them.

He honoured the families of the martyred soldiers and police personnel, and announced that Chhattisgarh police force will be awarded a medal to mark the 25th anniversary of the state’s formation, on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh’s tableau showcasing the first digital museum of the state paying tribute to the tribal heroes who fought against unjust laws of the British rule and sacrificed their lives in the freedom movement of the country, received huge applause from the dignitaries as it cruised down the majestic ‘Kartavya Paath’ on the occasion of the Republic Day celebration in Delhi on Monday.

Folk artists of Chhattisgarh performed Dhurwa community folk dance in front of the tableau.

Built at a cost of Rs 50 crore in Raipur, the museum is spread across 14 thematic galleries, showcasing more than 650 sculptures that vividly depict major tribal uprisings during British rule.

Chhattisgarh’s tableau showcasing the museum was displayed at the Republic Day function in Delhi on Monday.