Maoist Toll Rises to Six in Ongoing Bijapur Encounter

Raipur: Two Maoists were on Sunday gunned down in the ongoing encounter with security forces that began in the Indravati National Park in Bijapur district under south Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on January 17.

With this, the Maoist toll in the ongoing encounter in the area has so far increased to six.

Intermittent exchanges of fire have been taking place in a hilly, forested region in the Indravati National Park area since Saturday, a senior police officer said.

While four Maoists were killed on Saturday, two more Naxals were gunned down in the ongoing encounter in the area on Sunday, the police officer said.

As many as six Naxals including four women cadres have so far been killed in the ongoing encounter in the area that began on Saturday, Bijapur district superintendent of police Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Four Maoists killed in the encounter on Saturday have been identified as Dilip Bedje, divisional commander of National Park Area Committee of Maoists, area committee members Madvi Kosa and Lakkhi Madkam, and party member Radha Metta.

The identity of two Maoists slain on Sunday were yet to be ascertained, the police officer said.

Six weapons including an AK 47 rifle, an INSAS rifle, a carbine and a .303 rifle have so far been recovered at the encounter site.

As many as 20 Maoists were killed in separate encounters in Bastar in the current year so far.

In 2025, as many as 285 Maoists were killed in Bastar.

The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 this year to end Maoism in the country.